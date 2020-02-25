Delhi Violence: If Kapil Mishra gave provoking speech, strict action should be taken against him, says Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said that no matter who the person is, even if it’s Kapil Mishra, strict action should be taken against the person for provoking speech. This comes a day after violent clashes during the anti-CAA protest broke out in North-East Delhi.

"No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him," Gambhir told news agency ANI.