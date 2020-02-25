Delhi Violence: If Kapil Mishra gave provoking speech, strict action should be taken against him, says Gautam Gambhir

Cricketer-turned-politician and BJP MP Gautam Gambhir on Tuesday said that no matter who the person is, even if it’s Kapil Mishra, strict action should be taken against the person for provoking speech. This comes a day after violent clashes during the anti-CAA protest broke out in North-East Delhi.
"No matter who the person is, whether he is Kapil Mishra or anyone else, belonging to any party, if he has given any provoking speech then strict action should be taken against him," Gambhir told news agency ANI.
Violence had occurred on Sunday also over the amended citizenship law near Jaffrabad over blocking off the road by anti-CAA protesters, while similar sit-ins were launched in several other parts of the national capital including Hauz Rani.
The situation had escalated after BJP leader Kapil Mishra called a gathering on Sunday. Mishra demanded that police remove the anti-CAA protestors within three days.
Kapil Mishra had tweeted a video of himself giving the Delhi Police an ultimatum. "Three-day ultimatum for Delhi Police -- Clear the roads of Jafrabad and Chand Bagh. After this don't try to explain to us, we won't listen to even you. Only three days..." read the caption.
On Monday, the head constable was killed as pro- and anti-CAA groups fought a pitched battle even as Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed for peace and harmony. A youth also received bullet injury, while several vehicles and a house in the vicinity were set ablaze. Several areas, including Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Gokulpuri, remained tense.
