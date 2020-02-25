Delhi violence: Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel has been identified and detained

New Delhi: Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been detained, Delhi Police sources said.
On Monday, the police had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh.
Five people, including one Head Constable of Delhi Police, lost their lives in the clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters that took place at various places in North-East District of Delhi on Monday.
Shahdara Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma was also injured during clashes between two groups in Delhi's Gokulpuri. He underwent a surgery on Monday night and is now safe and out of danger.
Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting late Tuesday night with senior Delhi Police officers and top Home Ministry officials on the law and order situation in Delhi.
