Delhi violence: Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel has been identified and detained

New Delhi: Shahrukh, the suspect who opened fire at police personnel during violence in North-East Delhi on Monday, has been detained, Delhi Police sources said.

On Monday, the police had identified the man in a red T-shirt, who had opened fire at the police, as Shahrukh.

Five people, including one Head Constable of Delhi Police, lost their lives in the clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters that took place at various places in North-East District of Delhi on Monday.