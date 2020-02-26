'Mob with saffron flags who chant Modi's name...': MSNBC journalist Chris Hayes slams Modi-Trump meeting amid Delhi violence

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held meetings in Delhi with President Donald Trump, even as not too far away, parts of the national capital saw violent protests.

Both the incidents were covered widely by Indian media outlets, although perhaps it is not wrong to say that the Presidential visit seemed to take precedence.

In foreign media, the Delhi violence received limited mention. Or perhaps, it is more accurate to say that it was not mentioned quite as much in context with the President's state visit to India.