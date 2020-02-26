Delhi Violence Update: Prime Minister Modi appeals for 'peace and brotherhood'; death toll rises to 22

Prime Minster Narendra Modi has broken his silence on the ongoing violence in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Modi said that he had had an extensive review of the situation.

"Police and other agencies are working on the ground to ensure peace and normalcy," he wrote.

The Prime Minister said that peace and harmony were "central to our ethos" and appealed to his "sisters and brothers of Delhi" to maintain peace and brotherhood at all times.

"It is important that there is calm and normalcy is restored at the earliest," he added.