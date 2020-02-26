After days of silence on Delhi violence, Arvind Kejriwal says 'Army should be called in immediately'

After days of silence on Delhi violence, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Army should be called in as police is unable to control the situation.

The Delhi Chief Minister took to Twitter and said: "I have been in touch with large no of people whole night. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army should be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon’ble Home Minister to this effect."