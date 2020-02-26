After days of silence on Delhi violence, Arvind Kejriwal says 'Army should be called in immediately'

After days of silence on Delhi violence, Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the Army should be called in as police is unable to control the situation.
The Delhi Chief Minister took to Twitter and said: "I have been in touch with large no of people whole night. Situation alarming. Police, despite all its efforts, unable to control situation and instil confidence. Army should be called in and curfew imposed in rest of affected areas immediately. Am writing to Hon’ble Home Minister to this effect."
As per a report by IANS, prohibitory orders under Section 144 will continue in several parts of Delhi. Amid violence, the Delhi Chief Minister held meeting with Home Minister Amit Shah. After violent clashes which continued at Seelampur area for two days, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik reached Seelampur area at midnight.
At least 20 persons were killed so far and around 190 are injured in the violence which took place in in North-East Delhi from Monday. Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed.
