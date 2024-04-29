Live Breaking News Updates: BJP MP & Former Union Minister V Srinivas Prasad Passes Away In Bengaluru At 76

Chamarajnagar MP & former Union minister V Srinivas Prasad passes away in Bengaluru
Former Union minister and outgoing BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on early Monday at the age of 76. Prasad's health had taken a serious hit when he slipped into a coma and was in the ICU due to multiple organ failure.
An MP from Chamarajnagar constituency, Prasad had announced his political retirement on March 17.
Truck rams onto parked on Chhattisgarh highway, 10 dead
A truck rammed into a stationary car on a highway in Bemetara, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday killing 10 people. The deceased included three children and five women.
The accident left 23 people injured, four of them critically, and they have been referred to Raipur AIIMS. According to reports, the accident happened when the victims were returning in truck from a family function when it collided a car parked on the highway.