Live Breaking News Updates: BJP MP & Former Union Minister V Srinivas Prasad Passes Away In Bengaluru At 76

Chamarajnagar MP & former Union minister V Srinivas Prasad passes away in Bengaluru

Former Union minister and outgoing BJP MP V Srinivas Prasad passed away at a private hospital in Bengaluru on early Monday at the age of 76. Prasad's health had taken a serious hit when he slipped into a coma and was in the ICU due to multiple organ failure.

An MP from Chamarajnagar constituency, Prasad had announced his political retirement on March 17.