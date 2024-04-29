Chennai Double Murder Case: Police Arrest 29-Year-Old Rajasthan Man For Killing Elderly Couple In Avadi

Chennai: The Greater Chennai Police on Monday arrested a Rajasthan native in a case related to the murder of a Keralite couple living here. The accused was identified as Mahesh (29) from Udaipur in Rajasthan. He was working as a salesman in a hardware shop in Chennai.

The bodies of Sivan Nair (68) and his wife Prasannakumari (62) were found at their residence at Muthaputhupettil in Avadi on Sunday night.

Details About Sivan & Prasannakumari Nair

Sivan Nair and Prasannakumari hail from Erumeli in Kerala and have been living in Chennai for the past several years. While Sivan Nair was a Sidha doctor, Prasannakumari was a retired teacher from Kendriya Vidyalaya. Relatives informed police that 800 gm of gold was missing from the residence of the deceased.

Police found a mobile phone in the residence of the deceased and an investigation commenced based on this phone and finally reached the suspect Mahesh.

A senior officer of the Avadi police station told IANS that further investigation is on to check whether robbery was the only motive behind the murder and whether more people were involved in the murder. Since the past few days, there have been several incidents of robbery in Chennai and surrounding areas.