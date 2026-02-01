 Union Budget 2026: ‘Humpty Dumpty And Directionless,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUnion Budget 2026: ‘Humpty Dumpty And Directionless,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO

Union Budget 2026: ‘Humpty Dumpty And Directionless,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee slammed Union Budget 2026 as “Humpty Dumpty” and directionless, alleging it is anti-women, anti-farmer and unfair to Bengal. She accused the Centre of withholding ₹2 lakh crore in dues and neglecting the common people.

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Sunday, February 01, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
article-image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticises Union Budget 2026, calling it directionless and unfair to states | PTI

Kolkata, Feb 01: Calling the Union Budget a ‘Humpty Dumpty budget’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday slammed the Central government for presenting a ‘directionless’ Budget.

‘Garbage of lies’, alleges CM

Ahead of leaving for the national capital, Mamata said that fearing ‘defeat’ in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP had included a ‘garbage of lies’ in the Budget.

“The Budget is anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education and against the SC, ST and OBC. It has nothing for Bengal. They (the BJP) know that they will not win in Bengal, for which they are trying to deprive our state financially. It is a visionless and directionless Budget,” Mamata said.

FPJ Shorts
Thane Gets Trimandir As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Landmark Of Spiritual Unity
Thane Gets Trimandir As Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Inaugurates Landmark Of Spiritual Unity
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 1,206 Construction Sites, Ground Enforcement Remains Weak
Mumbai Air Pollution: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 1,206 Construction Sites, Ground Enforcement Remains Weak
Union Budget 2026 Signals Long-Term Growth: Aviation CEOs
Union Budget 2026 Signals Long-Term Growth: Aviation CEOs
Union Budget 2026: ‘Humpty Dumpty And Directionless,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO
Union Budget 2026: ‘Humpty Dumpty And Directionless,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO

Dues and GST concerns

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that when she was the Union Railway Minister, she had announced a proposal for setting up a freight corridor between Dankuni and Surat in 2009.

“The Centre is yet to release our dues of Rs 2 lakh crore. The Central government is minting money from the GST that they are taking away from Bengal. This is a Humpty Dumpty Budget as it has nothing for the common people,” Mamata further added.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Union Budget 2026-27: Capex Target Raised To ₹12.2 Lakh Crore To Boost Infrastructure
article-image

Freight corridor reference

Notably, the Dankuni–Surat freight corridor is being looked at as a move to promote environmentally sustainable cargo movement.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Union Budget 2026: ‘Humpty Dumpty And Directionless,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO
Union Budget 2026: ‘Humpty Dumpty And Directionless,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO
Bihar: Four Girls Die After Suspected Poisoning In Aurangabad Village; Probe Launched
Bihar: Four Girls Die After Suspected Poisoning In Aurangabad Village; Probe Launched
VIDEO: Youths Chase Car, Blow Flying Kisses At Women In Noida; Arrested
VIDEO: Youths Chase Car, Blow Flying Kisses At Women In Noida; Arrested
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying...
Former Punjab MLA Dr Navjot Kaur Sidhu Quits Congress, Slams State Chief Warring 'For Destroying...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
Nagaland State Lottery Result: February 1, 2026, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...