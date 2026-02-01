Union Budget 2026: ‘Humpty Dumpty And Directionless,' Says West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | VIDEO

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee criticises Union Budget 2026, calling it directionless and unfair to states | PTI

Kolkata, Feb 01: Calling the Union Budget a ‘Humpty Dumpty budget’, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday slammed the Central government for presenting a ‘directionless’ Budget.

‘Garbage of lies’, alleges CM

Ahead of leaving for the national capital, Mamata said that fearing ‘defeat’ in the upcoming Assembly elections, the BJP had included a ‘garbage of lies’ in the Budget.

“The Budget is anti-women, anti-farmer, anti-education and against the SC, ST and OBC. It has nothing for Bengal. They (the BJP) know that they will not win in Bengal, for which they are trying to deprive our state financially. It is a visionless and directionless Budget,” Mamata said.

Dues and GST concerns

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that when she was the Union Railway Minister, she had announced a proposal for setting up a freight corridor between Dankuni and Surat in 2009.

“The Centre is yet to release our dues of Rs 2 lakh crore. The Central government is minting money from the GST that they are taking away from Bengal. This is a Humpty Dumpty Budget as it has nothing for the common people,” Mamata further added.

Freight corridor reference

Notably, the Dankuni–Surat freight corridor is being looked at as a move to promote environmentally sustainable cargo movement.