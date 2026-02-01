Bihar: Four Girls Die After Suspected Poisoning In Aurangabad Village; Probe Launched

Representative Image

The mysterious death of four minor girls after allegedly consuming poison in Amjhar Sharif village under the Haspura police station area of Bihar’s Aurangabad district has left the police baffled, with villagers refusing to share any information.

According to initial reports, five girls consumed poison on Thursday, leading to the death of four of them, while one girl reportedly survived. However, days after the incident, the police are yet to receive any concrete evidence or confirmation from the villagers.

Following a news report on the incident, Daudnagar SDPO Ashok Kumar Das and Haspura police reached the village on Sunday morning and began an investigation. The village, which has around 25 households, remained largely silent during questioning. Notably, no male resident came forward to speak to the police.

During the probe, the police visited the cremation ground, where they found remains of only one burnt pyre, even though four deaths were reported. The identity of the deceased girl cremated there could not be ascertained.

Police also conducted door-to-door verification, but no family confirmed the deaths. Panchayat representatives were contacted, but none provided any information. Subsequently, Magadh Range Inspector General Chhatranil Singh and Superintendent of Police Ambrish Rahul visited the village and personally supervised the investigation.

The IG said the incident appeared suspicious as villagers seemed unwilling or afraid to speak. He suspected that fear or intimidation might have been created in the village. The whereabouts of the family of the surviving girl are also unknown, and her father has not appeared before the police.

The case remains a mystery, and police say a detailed investigation has been ordered.