Rahul Gandhi out of the country as CWC meet to discuss Delhi violence

New Delhi: Amid continued communal violence in parts of northeast Delhi that has claimed 17 lives, the Congress top leadership started deliberations on the issue at a meeting of its working committee on Wednesday.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and top leaders like Manmohan Singh, A K Anthony, Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram, Priyanka Gandhi were present during the meeting.

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was not present at the meeting as he is abroad, sources said.