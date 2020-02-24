Congress mouthpiece calls India a 'shit-hole country' ahead of Namastey Trump event; Twitter incensed

President Donald Trump on Monday touched down in India for his first state visit to the country. He was met at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel international airport in Gujarat by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In Ahmedabad, Trump will visit Mahatma Gandhi's Sabarmati Ashram, take part in a roadshow with Modi and jointly address over one lakh people at a cricket stadium, before heading for Agra to see the iconic Taj Mahal with Melania.

But even as the leader of the free world began his journey through the world's largest democracy, netizens are outraged about something pertaining to the Congress party. More specifically, they are expressing outrage over an article that recently appeared in the National Herald. The publication, often linked to the Congress and controlled by party leaders, recently published an opinion article by Aakar Patel that called India a "shit-hole country".

Now to be fair, the author was attributing the phrase to Donald Trump, adding that the President "disliked the developing world".

To quote the article, "He dislikes the developing world and doesn’t want immigrants from what he calls ‘shit-hole country’, in which list he presumably includes India."

Needless to say, Twitter was not pleased by the author's presumption. Soon, many on social media were criticising the Congress and the publication.

As one Twitter user put it, "Seems like @INCIndia has not just given up trying to win elections they’ve also given up being indian. Since when do we attack visiting heads of state?"

"Trump hasn’t said that about India. It’s the writer’s presumption," wrote another.