With dances and garba on roads, Donald Trump to get desi style welcome in Ahmedabad

With US President Donald Trump and his family landed in Ahmedabad, the government has left no stone unturned in tuning up the show. Dance groups and singers from different parts of the country will be performing on stages in the city.
While people were seen performing Garba outside the Stadium, on the other hand a group of dancers were performing at Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, ahead of the arrival of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.
Even a group of school children were seen performing near the Ahmedabad airport.
Near Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, a group of dance performers from Jammu and Kashmir were also seen performing. This group of artists will also perform during the road show of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump today.
Since the early Monday morning, people have started queuing up outside the Motera Stadium where the visiting dignitary is scheduled to address during the 'Namaste trump' mega event, hand in hand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The US President along with the First Lady Melania Trump is set to arrive in Ahmedabad on Monday as part of their two-day visit to India. The first couple of the US will be given a grand welcome as they drive to the newly-built Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Cricket Stadium, commonly known as Motera Stadium, the world's largest stadium. They will visit Ahmedabad, Agra, and Delhi during their stay.
(Inputs from Agencies)
