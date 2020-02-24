Namaste Trump: Melania ditches stilettos, Ivanka sports floral dress for their India visit

US President has landed in India, Ahemedabad to be precise, with his wife, Melania, and daughter, Ivanka Trump.
A very few people are not aware about Mrs. Trump's exquisite and classy wardrobe picks and it is no secret that she is in love with her stilettos.
However, her couture fans were surprised to see that she ditched her stilettos for a pair of white Roger Vivier's Belle Vivier flats as she took her flight to India. Her outfit consisted of a black turtle neck sweater, checkered pants, and a long black coat. Reports suggest that her flats cost INR 65,000.
When the Trump family's flight touched Indian soil, the First lady was seen wearing a full-sleeved white jumpsuit paired with a bottle green knotted belt, accentuating her waist. The belt had an Indian touch to it, owing to the prints and fabric. She once again bid her stilettos adieu for white flats.
Their daughter, Ivanka, sported an elegant powder blue dress, replete with dark pink floral prints. She paired her outfit with classy earrings.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed the US President Donald Trump today as he arrived at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on his first official visit to India. Trump and PM Modi are currently addressing the 'Namastey Trump' event at the Motera Stadium. Later in the day, the President will be travelling to Agra to visit the Taj Mahal and then he will be heading to the capital, where he will be spending the night.
