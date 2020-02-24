Namaste Trump: Melania ditches stilettos, Ivanka sports floral dress for their India visit

US President has landed in India, Ahemedabad to be precise, with his wife, Melania, and daughter, Ivanka Trump.

A very few people are not aware about Mrs. Trump's exquisite and classy wardrobe picks and it is no secret that she is in love with her stilettos.

However, her couture fans were surprised to see that she ditched her stilettos for a pair of white Roger Vivier's Belle Vivier flats as she took her flight to India. Her outfit consisted of a black turtle neck sweater, checkered pants, and a long black coat. Reports suggest that her flats cost INR 65,000.