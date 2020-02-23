Namaste Trump: All you need to know about Day 1 of President Trump's first state visit to India

Sabarmati Ashram visit

Although there had been some confusion over whether Trump would be visiting the Sabarmati Ashram before heading towards the Motera stadium to participate in the 'Namaste Trump' event, official sources have confirmed it.

Sabarmati Ashram was a key base of Mahatma Gandhi during the freedom struggle. He lived there between 1917 and 1930.

Trump will be visiting the site en-route to the stadium, at 12.30 pm. The President and First Lady are expected to spend around half an hour at the Ashram.

A new parking space has been created at the place. To the backside of the ashram, a platform is built so that Modi can show the entire Sabarmati riverfront to the visiting dignitaries from one place. A special room has also been prepared at the Ashram, where the dignitaries would be spending some time.

The US President will offer a "Sutmala" on the photograph of Mahatma Gandhi at the Ashram before Prime Minister Narendra Modi will brief him about "Hriday Kunj" and introduce a sizable collection of manuscripts of Gandhi's writings during his stay here.