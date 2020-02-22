‘The Beast’: All you need to know about Donald Trump's bomb-proof car

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be driven around in India in his 'Beast', a 2018 model of a unique Cadillac which serves as a miniature version of White House.
Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The four are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad and then to Agra, where they will see the Taj Mahal, before arriving in New Delhi.
This will be Trump's first official tour to India. The visiting dignitary is also expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, named 'Namaste Trump,' on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year.
Here's all you need to know about the 'Beast':
The presidential state car, maintained by the United States Secret Service, is transported in the hold of Air Force One, the Boeing 747, that is the President's plane. Technically, any fixed wing plane that the President flies in becomes Air Force One, but the term usually means the Presidential 747.
The Presidential Cadillac is actually a giant Chevrolet SUV platform underneath a body designed to look like a cadillac. That gives it the ability to be armored, tough and able to hammer its way out of a crisis situation, while at the same time being a rolling symbol of American class.
The chassis has reinforced steel plates that protects the car against bombs, mines.
The windows of the car are made of five layers of glass and polycarbonate, they can withstand armour piercing bullets. Only driver's window can open and just upto 3 inches.
The driver's cabin has a proper communication and a GPS tracking centre.
Five-inch thick military grade armour made from combination material like steel, titanium, aluminium and ceramics. The vehicle's front possesses tear gas grenade launchers and night vision cameras.
Until the assassination of John F. Kennedy, US Presidents would often stand and ride uncovered in their state cars for the sake of their fans. However, Kennedy's assassination led to tight security regimen with introduction of bullet-proof, armored and sealed cars.
Motorcades escorting the US presidential state car constitute around 50 vehicles maintained by White House Military Office and helicopters of Marine One.
US secret service agents, for the last several months, have been scrutinizing every detail of President Trump's travel logistics and secure exits in case of an attack in New Delhi, Agra and Ahmedabad.
(Inputs from Agencies)
