‘The Beast’: All you need to know about Donald Trump's bomb-proof car

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump, who are visiting India on February 24-25, will be driven around in India in his 'Beast', a 2018 model of a unique Cadillac which serves as a miniature version of White House.

Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The four are scheduled to travel to Ahmedabad and then to Agra, where they will see the Taj Mahal, before arriving in New Delhi.

This will be Trump's first official tour to India. The visiting dignitary is also expected to attend an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, named 'Namaste Trump,' on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Modi in Houston in September last year.