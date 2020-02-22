Monkey business: Simians could spoil Donald Trump's upcoming Taj Mahal visit

You can never be prepared enough when a foreign President comes to your country for the first time. Hundreds in India are currently working to prepare the country for Donald Trump's visit on February 24. But one factor that might be harder to be ready for is an attack by monkeys.

Now, many in India may be familiar with monkeys coming dangerously close as you walk down the road, perhaps even grabbing food out of your hands or attacking you. However, we're almost certain that this is not an experience that President Trump is familiar with. Nor is this something that he is likely to enjoy.

With the President scheduled to visit Agra on February 24, many people have reportedly expressed concern that perhaps there hasn't been enough measures taken to prevent a monkey attack .

As one local resident told India Today, with rooftops having been almost taken over by monkeys, there is a perpetual "terror of monkeys" in the city.

"If such a large troop of monkeys attacks Donald Trump's entourage, it will be a disaster," the publication quoted him as saying.

While the number of monkeys appears to have been reduced over time, ASI Superintending Archaeologist Vasant Kumar Swarnkar reportedly added that aid from the forest department had been sought to keep monkeys away from the President and his entourage.