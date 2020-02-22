Donald Trump’s 6'3" height may prevent him from visiting real graves of emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz

New Delhi: Size matters. At least, Donald Trump’s 6'3" height may prevent him from visiting the real graves of emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

The entrance to the graves is through a 22-step stairwell that opens into a 5' high doorway. The advance security team that visited the Taj Mahal recently to assess the security arrangements has made it clear that they do not want Trump to bend or bow. So, at best, he can get to see the replicas kept at ground level of the main dome, reports India Today.

The magazine’s news portal says there have been visits by several heads of state at the Taj Mahal over the years, but none of them had heights ranging 6 feet and above.