Donald Trump, First Lady will be driven around in India in specially-designed car 'The Beast'

"All other big shots in the world travel in an armoured Mercedes or Rolls Royce or BMW. The American President travels in his own luxury war machine – akin to a White House on wheels," says Harbir Singh, an automobile expert.

The car is sealed against biochemical attacks, and equipped with run-flat tires inside extra-large wheel wells so that the Beast can keep running in an emergency.

Meanwhile, there are a number of other tricks that include a night vision system and some other James Bond-style gimmicks: It can put out a smokescreen, fire tear gas, and lay down an oil slick to send vehicles chasing it out of control. Even the door handles can be electrified to shock those who might try to get inside.

Beast also contains an expansive array of communications technologies including, among other things, the ability to dispatch the codes necessary to fire nuclear weapons.

Until the assassination of John F. Kennedy, US Presidents would often stand and ride uncovered in their state cars for the sake of their fans.

US secret service agents, for the last several months, have been scrutinizing every detail of President Trump's travel logistics and secure exits in case of an attack in New Delhi, Agra and Ahmedabad.