 Bengaluru Weather: IMD Predicts Light Rainfall On Wednesday; Check More Details
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted light rainfall with cloudy skies in some regions of Karnataka on Wednesday. The minimum and maximum temperatures are set to range around 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 09:35 AM IST
Bengaluru: The city has been experiencing intermittent showers over the past few days. Temperatures in the city have dropped sharply as the Southwest monsoon has become active. Karnataka's capital city is set to experience light rainfall on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Cloudy skies are also expected in the city, which is expected to remain the same throughout the day.

The city woke up at 06: 09 AM. The minimum and maximum temperatures are expected to range from 21 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Bengaluru is expected to witness the sunset at 06: 26 PM. The weather department said that rain and cloudy skies will keep the temperatures mild and pleasant in the city.

KSNDMC shared a weather report on X

Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre (KSNDMC) shared a weather report on X (formerly Twitter) for seven days and wrote, "Scattered light to moderate rain is likely across the state, with scattered heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds likely in the northern interior districts."

IMD advisory

Humidity levels may hover around 91 per cent, making the air feel damp, especially after rainfall. The rainfall can cause a temporary disruption of electricity. There will be a possibility of minor traffic snarls and uprooting of weak tree branches. The weather department has advised residents to stay indoors, close windows, and doors.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

Weather update for the upcoming days

According to the IMD, the weather is expected to remain mostly cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorms each day. Humidity will stay in the 65–85 percent range, keeping conditions slightly muggy.

