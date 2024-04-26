Video: Ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi Plays Card Games With Villagers While Campaigning In Jalandhar

X

While campaigning in Punjab’s Jalandhar for the Lok Sabha elections 2024, former CM Charanjit Channi, on Friday, played cards with people. In the video of the incident posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), Channi can be seen seated around a few men playing card games in a field.

Watch the video here:

While campaigning in Jalandhar, former CM Charanjit Channi played cards with people. He played a common card game called ‘Seep’. pic.twitter.com/AMEWcXkJgG — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) April 26, 2024

Channi dares Congress

Meanwhile, Channi, the Congress' candidate from Jalandhar, has issued a challenge to the Punjab government, daring them to arrest him. He has accused the Aam Aadmi Party of fabricated corruption cases against him.

Channi's response comes in the wake of statements from AAP, suggesting Channi will face imprisonment after June 1, as they plan to expose his alleged corruption and scams.

During his campaign, Channi had predicted the downfall of the Bhagwant Mann government after the Lok Sabha elections, citing internal party issues.

Channi denies allegations

Denying the allegations against him, Channi asserts that the Mann government is relentlessly attempting to implicate him in false corruption cases but lacks concrete evidence.

In addition to this, Channi condemns the release of “insensitive and derogatory posters" showing him, which were circulated by Phillaur Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary. Vikramjit was suspended by the Congress party on Wednesday for his "anti-party activities."

Speaking on Vikramjit’s actions, Channi said that he is resorting to such tactics as he has been denied a ticket and is frustrated.