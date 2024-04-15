Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Kanhaiya Kumar Named in Congress Party's 15th List of Candidates

Days before the first phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress Party on Sunday released the 15th list of 10 candidates for the forthcoming general elections.

The grand old party has fielded former Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi from the Jalandhar seat, and party spokesperson Kanhaiya Kumar has been nominated for the North East Delhi seat.

The list also features two more names from Delhi. JP Agrawal and Udit Raj will contest from Chandni Chowk and North West Delhi respectively.

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar has been pitted against BJP's Manoj Tiwari, who is the sitting MP from the seat. He won the last two elections in the constituency and is this time vying for a hat-trick.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement between the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress, the grand old party will be contesting three seats, while AAP candidates will take on the BJP in the remaining East Delhi, New Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi seats.

In the 15th list of the Congress party, the names of candidates for six seats from Punjab have been revealed. According to the list, Congress has nominated Gurjeet Singh Aujla from Amritsar, Amar Singh from Fatehgarh Sahib, Jeet Mohinder Singh Sidhu from Bathinda, Sukhpal Singh Khaira from Sangrur, and Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi from Patiala as party candidates.

BSP leader Rewati Raman Singh's son Ujjwal Rewati Raman Singh has been named the party candidate for the Allahabad Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Voting for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases across the country between April 19 and June 1. The counting of votes will take place on June 4 for all phases.