With ornate private spa & food testing lab, ITC hotel's uber-luxurious suite to host President Trump in Delhi

With a food testing laboratory, elaborate security systems, uber luxurious amenities such as an ornate private drawing room and spa and floor butlers, the mansion-like Grand Presidential Suite of the ITC Maurya here that has played host to a number of heads of states is all set to welcome US President Donald Trump on Monday.

The premium hotel also has an air quality monitoring system and ensures that its guests breathe air that is "as fresh as mountain breeze", according to its website.

The two-bedroom Grand Presidential Suite, known as 'Chanakya', has hosted several heads of states including former US presidents Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and George W Bush.

It has a private drawing room, a private terrace, a gym and a dining area along with a private entrance, a parking boulevard, a high speed elevator, elaborate security systems and a presidential floor butler, according to the hotel's website.