UP Governor, CM Yogi to welcome President Trump at airport in Agra: District Magistrate Prabhu N Singh

US President Donald Trump will be welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on his arrival at the airport in Agra where hundreds of artistes will perform, a top official said on Sunday.

The city has been decked up to welcome the American president who will visit India on February 24-25. He will visit the Taj Mahal in the evening after arriving here on Monday from Ahmedabad, before leaving for Delhi.

"The UP governor and chief minister will welcome US President Trump at the Kheria airport. However, they will not accompany him to the Taj Mahal. The governor and the chief minister would also be at the airport to send him off," Agra District Magistrate (DM) Prabhu N Singh told PTI.

Trump's convoy route from the airport to the Taj Mahal is about 13 km, and along the way thousands of artistes will welcome him with special performances.

"At the airport, about 250 artistes will do special performances reflecting the beauty and culture of Uttar Pradesh.

"Along the route to the Taj, a total of 3,000 artistes spread over 21 designated areas will present dance forms of Brij, Awadh and other regions, like Krishna Leela, dances themed on Radha, and other cultural forms of the regions," Singh said.

Massive billboards greeting the US president ahead of his India visit and reflecting the bonhomie between him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up in Agra.