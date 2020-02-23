'Doing everything to make Mogambo happy...': Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slams govt spending on Namaste Trump

Hitting out at the central government for spending crores of rupees to welcome Donald Trump, Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Saturday compared the President to film villain "Mogambo".

For the ininitiated, he was the villain essayed by late actor Amrish Puri in the Bollywood film 'Mr India'.

Chowdhury said that the government was doing everything to make "Mogambo" happy.

"What is the need to spend crore of rupees from the government's treasury? People living in slums are being forced to hide or move to make Trump happy. Is this the right behaviour? Gujarat was developed by Modi as a model for others but the poor are being exploited there. It is like we will do everything to make Mogambo happy," he told ANI.

"We will protest against the Modi government," he added.