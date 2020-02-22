Namaste Trump: What is on the President's itinerary for his first state visit to India?

President Donald Trump will be touching down in Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on February 24. From there, the US leader will embark on a whirlwind 36 hour multi-city program.

While a full and final schedule is not yet available, we have stitched together a list of programs and events that Trump is slated to attend and venues that he is expected to visit.

In Gujarat:

On February 24 Trump is slated to inaugurate Gujarat's Motera stadium.

He will be taking part in a 22 km long roadshow from Ahmedabad Airport to the cricket stadium after passing along the Sabarmati Ashram.

For the 'Namaste Trump' event, where both Trump and Modi are expected to address the crowd in the stadium, several prominent artistes have also been invited to entertain the audience.

"We have invited several prominent singers, including Kailash Kher. Gujarati artistes would include Sai Ram Dave, Purushottam Upadhyay, Parthiv Gohil and Kirtidan Gadhvi," Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) vice president, Dhanraj Nathwani said, adding that the guest list yet to be prepared.

The GCA has earlier clarified that the 'Namaste Trump' event will not mark the inauguration of the complex.