Congress wonders if PM Modi will raise H-1B visa, restoration of GSP issues with Donald Trump

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, the Congress on Sunday whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would raise important questions on national interest.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala asked whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi would raise with him the issue of easing H-1B visas, restoration of GSP status and security concerns over Taliban. Surjewala further questioned PM Modi's silence about about "India First" as President Trump talked of "America First".