Less than Rs 1500! That's the cost to eat like Donald Trump for a day

US President Donald Trump, and his wife and First Lady Melania are all set to embark on their official visit to India. The foodie president, who isn’t a fan of fine dining, loves his Big Macs and Chocolate Shakes. However, following tradition, A 'Trump platter', comprising signature dishes from ITC Maurya's restaurant Bukhara with a little customisation, is likely to be laid out for him during his maiden visit.
The Bukhara restaurant, which has hosted several heads of states, including former US presidents, and has not altered its menu for the last 41 years.
Like his predecessors, Trump is likely to dine at the iconic restaurant where a 'Trump platter' is likely to be laid out for him. It will be customised according to his taste, the sources said.
The hotel, however, has not revealed anything about the arrangements made for Trump, including the food.
Besides that, a Jaipur-based cutlery designer, Arun Pabuwal, has designed an exclusive set of gold and silver-plated tableware for the personal use of US President, and has named it 'The Trump Collection'.
But for those who know Trump for real, are aware that he craves for a good meal by McDonalds on a daily basis, and guess what, it is light on the pockets too. According to reports, Trump’s breakfast comprises of bacon and eggs, cereal or a McDonald’s McMuffin.
While he isn’t a lunch person and can go on without eating for 14 to 16 hours, he craves for a decent dinner that includes two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake.
Since the US Prez refrains from consuming alcohol, he prefers diet coke, around 12 cans in a day. Not just that, but he also loves to munch on Lays and Doritos from time to time.
Here’s an estimate of the items in Trump’s daily menu and their cost if the items were to be bought in India.
Sausage McMuffin – Rs 105
Chicken Maharaja Mac – Rs 211 x2 = 422
Filet-O-Fish sandwich – Rs 150 x 2 = 300
Chocolate Shake – Rs 148
Diet Coke – Rs 37 x 12 = 444
Lays – Rs 10
Doritos – Rs 10
Total Amount – Rs 1439
The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. During the visit, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera Stadium.
On Monday evening, the President and his family will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will not accompany the US President and First Lady during their visit to the Taj.
"The visit to Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there (Agra)," government sources told ANI.
The US President will receive a ceremonial welcome in New Delhi on Tuesday and visit the Rajghat. In the afternoon, Trump will participate in delegation-level talks and is expected to sign agreements in the defence sector.
In the evening, the US President will further meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here at the Hyderabad House.
His trip will end following a state dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
With inputs from Agencies
