Less than Rs 1500! That's the cost to eat like Donald Trump for a day

Besides that, a Jaipur-based cutlery designer, Arun Pabuwal, has designed an exclusive set of gold and silver-plated tableware for the personal use of US President, and has named it 'The Trump Collection'.

But for those who know Trump for real, are aware that he craves for a good meal by McDonalds on a daily basis, and guess what, it is light on the pockets too. According to reports, Trump’s breakfast comprises of bacon and eggs, cereal or a McDonald’s McMuffin.

While he isn’t a lunch person and can go on without eating for 14 to 16 hours, he craves for a decent dinner that includes two Big Macs, two Filet-O-Fish sandwiches, and a small chocolate shake.

Since the US Prez refrains from consuming alcohol, he prefers diet coke, around 12 cans in a day. Not just that, but he also loves to munch on Lays and Doritos from time to time.

Here’s an estimate of the items in Trump’s daily menu and their cost if the items were to be bought in India.

Sausage McMuffin – Rs 105

Chicken Maharaja Mac – Rs 211 x2 = 422

Filet-O-Fish sandwich – Rs 150 x 2 = 300

Chocolate Shake – Rs 148

Diet Coke – Rs 37 x 12 = 444

Lays – Rs 10

Doritos – Rs 10

Total Amount – Rs 1439

The US President, along with his family and a ministerial delegation will be in India for around 36 hours. During the visit, he is scheduled to participate in a roadshow with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and address a gathering at the Motera Stadium.

On Monday evening, the President and his family will be visiting the Taj Mahal in Agra. According to sources, Prime Minister Modi will not accompany the US President and First Lady during their visit to the Taj.

"The visit to Taj Mahal in Agra by the US President and the First Lady will afford them the opportunity to view the historical monument suitably. Therefore, no official engagements or presence of senior dignitaries from the Indian side is envisaged there (Agra)," government sources told ANI.

The US President will receive a ceremonial welcome in New Delhi on Tuesday and visit the Rajghat. In the afternoon, Trump will participate in delegation-level talks and is expected to sign agreements in the defence sector.

In the evening, the US President will further meet Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here at the Hyderabad House.

His trip will end following a state dinner hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

