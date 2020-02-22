From cleaning Shahjahan’s grave to building a wall: How India is welcoming Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is all set to visit India on February 24. He is set to land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday, following which he will directly head to Motera to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event.
Preparations are in the final stages for the 'Namaste Trump' event, which US President Donald Trump is scheduled to jointly address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly-built Motera Stadium on February 24.
While India is planning a grand welcome for Donald Trump, ahead of his visit, the US removed India among some others from its list of developing countries that are exempt from investigations into whether they harm American industry with unjust subsidised exports.
Questions are also being raised on the timing of Trump’s visit to India. While the country is trying to cope with unemployment and anti-CAA protests, the government has left no stone unturned to please Trump. India to impress Trump has done things like built a wall to block a slum, evicted slum dwellers near the Sardar Patel Stadium, 900 cusecs of water has been released into the Yamuna to clean the river and for the first time gave a facelift to the replicas of graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal.
Here's a list of things India has done before Donald Trump's visit:
Built a Wall:
Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to Ahmedabad, the government has built a new wall at a few patches to hide slums dotting the road that his convoy would use. The official reason cited for this is security, Reuters reported, though the contractor who built it has said the government “did not want the slum to be seen.”
Cleaning of Yamuna:
More than 900 cusecs of water have been released by the state irrigation department, after the sorry plight of the river Yamuna was highlighted by IANS and activists of the River Connect Campaign. The dry and polluted river bed was an eye sore that could foul the mood of the visiting dignitaries, locals pointed out.
In last two days copious quantities of water has been released and men and machines mobilised to clean up the river bed right behind the Taj Mahal, just in case the president spent more time at the rear to view the Agra Fort and the holy river.
Stadium
The cricket stadium at Motera is the world's largest with a capacity to accommodate 1.10 lakh spectators. As per the schedule, Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address people in this stadium after taking part in a roadshow. The event has been named 'Namaste Trump' on the lines of the Howdy, Modi' programme organised in the US last year.
The Motera stadium, owned by the GCA, is spread across over 64 acres. The construction of the new stadium was completed in two years at an estimated cost of Rs 700 crore.
Walls being painted
In order to make sure that President Donald Trump likes what he sees, beautification is being done. The beautification process also includes painting walls with messages of harmony between the US and India.
Shutting down paan shops
A part of the beautification process also includes shutting down paan shops around the airport area. This is being done so that the all roads and walls around the airport remain absolutely clean and spotless.
Clearing out slum areas
Days before Donald Trump’s visit to Ahmedabad, at least 45 families living in a slum near the newly-built Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera area, were served eviction notices by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation. The development comes days after the AMC allegedly began building a wall to hide a slum along the route the US president is likely to take.
Shahjahan and Mumtaz Mahal grave replicas get facelift
Ahead of US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania’s visit to Taj Mahal, the replicas of graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal are been given a facelift. According to News18, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) applied mud therapy to the replicas of the graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal for a facelift. The clay-pack treatment started last week and would be completed by Friday evening, reported News18.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)