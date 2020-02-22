From cleaning Shahjahan’s grave to building a wall: How India is welcoming Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump is all set to visit India on February 24. He is set to land in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on Monday, following which he will directly head to Motera to attend the 'Namaste Trump' event.

Preparations are in the final stages for the 'Namaste Trump' event, which US President Donald Trump is scheduled to jointly address with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the newly-built Motera Stadium on February 24.

While India is planning a grand welcome for Donald Trump, ahead of his visit, the US removed India among some others from its list of developing countries that are exempt from investigations into whether they harm American industry with unjust subsidised exports.

Questions are also being raised on the timing of Trump’s visit to India. While the country is trying to cope with unemployment and anti-CAA protests, the government has left no stone unturned to please Trump. India to impress Trump has done things like built a wall to block a slum, evicted slum dwellers near the Sardar Patel Stadium, 900 cusecs of water has been released into the Yamuna to clean the river and for the first time gave a facelift to the replicas of graves of Mughal emperor Shahjahan and his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

Here's a list of things India has done before Donald Trump's visit:

Built a Wall: