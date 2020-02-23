Jaipur firm, which made cutlery for Obama, designs exclusive gold and silver tableware for Donald Trump

Jaipur (Rajasthan): A Jaipur-based cutlery designer, Arun Pabuwal, has designed an exclusive set of gold and silver-plated tableware for the personal use of US President Donald Trump and wife Melania during their India. He has named it 'The Trump Collection'.

"Special cutlery has been made for US President and his wife. This 'Trump Collection' has some new designs. Such special cutleries were also made for the then US President Barack Obama when he visited India in 2010 and 2015," Pabuwal told ANI. The designer said there is always a different design of cutlery for the visiting US Presidents.