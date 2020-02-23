Despite heavy security, five langurs to be deployed to protect Donald Trump in Agra

US President Donald Trump makes his first official visit to India on Monday and work has been going on around the clock to spruce things up. Despite heavy security arrangement for US President Donald Trump, the security agencies are worried about monkeys who create misery in Agra.
According to India Times, to prevent a monkey attack on the US President, the security agencies have deployed five langurs (long-tailed monkeys) on the route of Trump's convoy.
Trump is slated to arrive in Agra on Monday evening after attending the mega 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly built Motera cricket stadium in Ahmedabad, for which heavy security arrangements have been made.
Walls are being adorned with paintings reflecting the Brij culture and architectural heritage of Agra, victorian-style lamp posts installed and the lawns of the iconic Taj Mahal bedecked with colourful blooms as the historic city gears up to welcome US President Donald Trump. The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) even have for the first time given mud-cap treatment to the graves of Emperor Shahjahan and Empress Mumtaz Mahal.
