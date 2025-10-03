'Everyone Knows Who Was Behind It’: HD Deve Gowda Hints At DK Shivakumar’s Role In Prajwal Revanna Case

Former PM HD Deve Gowda |

Bengaluru: Without naming Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda said on Friday that everyone knows the person behind the infamous sex-scandal case of Prajwal Revanna.

“For three months, the media camped day and night outside my house from 6 am to 10 pm. Who instigated all of that? You all saw those days yourselves. You know very well the force that was behind it,” said Deve Gowda, indirectly pointing the fingers at Shivakumar.

Former JD-S MP Prajwal Revanna, grandson of Deve Gowda, was caught in the infamous sex CD and rape case that shocked Karnataka.

Speaking at a press conference at J.P. Bhavan, Deve Gowda indirectly further lashed out at Shivakumar, without naming him, over the latter’s allegation that the Deve Gowda-Kumaraswamy family is waiting to send him to jail.

He was referring to the days preceding the arrest of Prajwal Revanna. He had disappeared after the case came to light and returned to India only after a personal appeal by Deve Gowda and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The court has convicted Prajwal Revanna with life imprisonment in one of the cases. Prajwal Revanna stated in court that the allegations are part of a conspiracy to hinder his political growth.

“JD-S is a small political party. We will work beyond our strength to sustain our party. I will not speak about Shivakumar. Ever since he contested elections against me 20 years ago, I have not talked about him, and I will not now either,” said Deve Gowda.

Regarding the Bidadi township project, the former Prime Minister said that he is fully aware of all details, including farmers’ opposition to land acquisition.

“The Congress is in power. People must give their verdict during elections. Until then, we must wait,” he said.

