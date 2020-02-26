'Amit Shah must take responsibility for Delhi violence and resign': Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility for the violence in Delhi and resign.

She said, "The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign."

Sonia Gandhi also held Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi government equally responsible for the violence that has engulfed the national capital.

"CM and Delhi Govt is equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace & harmony. It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city," she added while addressing the media.

Gandhi said that there was a conspiracy behind the violence, which the country saw during the Delhi elections. She added that many BJP leaders made inciting comments and created an atmosphere of fear and hatred.