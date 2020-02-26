'Amit Shah must take responsibility for Delhi violence and resign': Sonia Gandhi

Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take responsibility for the violence in Delhi and resign.
She said, "The Centre and the Union Home Minister is responsible for the present situation in Delhi. The Union Home Minister should resign."
Sonia Gandhi also held Arvind Kejriwal's Delhi government equally responsible for the violence that has engulfed the national capital.
"CM and Delhi Govt is equally responsible for not activating the administration to reach out to the people to maintain peace & harmony. It is the collective failure of both governments that have resulted in a great tragedy in the capital city," she added while addressing the media.
Gandhi said that there was a conspiracy behind the violence, which the country saw during the Delhi elections. She added that many BJP leaders made inciting comments and created an atmosphere of fear and hatred.
Earlier, Senior Congress leaders had decided to march towards Rashtrapati Bhavan on Wednesday to raise the issue of Delhi Violence.
However, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told that the President is unavailable and will meet the party leaders tomorrow (Thursday). "Congress was to hold a march and give a memorandum to President today but he communicated that he is unavailable and has given us time tomorrow. Upholding the respect for his high office, we have deferred the march for tomorrow," he said.
According to GTB hospital authorities, the death toll has risen to 20 in the violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in parts of North-East Delhi.
With sporadic incidents of violence being reported, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval has been given the charge of bringing the national capital back to normal.
