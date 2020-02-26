Amit Shah should order police to act in nation's interest: Siddaramaiah on Delhi violence

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah should issue strict orders to the police in Delhi to act in nation's interest and control the ongoing violence.

"Distressing scenes in Delhi!! #DelhiBurning as a result of ulterior motives of divisive forces within our Country. Police have completely failed in their responsibility. People have to remain calm and promote peace in the area for their own benefit," Siddaramaiah tweeted.

"Seven people dead and hundreds are injured, Amit Shah should issue strict orders to police to act in nation's interest and not in the interest of few people. As Gandhiji said, An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind. Peace and harmony should be our moto," he added.