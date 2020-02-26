Delhi violence: Entry, exit gates at 5 metro stations in North-East district opened

New Delhi: Entry and exit gates at all five metro stations in North-East Delhi, which were closed in view of violence in the area have been opened, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Wednesday.

"Entry and exit gates at all stations have been opened. Normal services have resumed in all stations," DMRC tweeted.

Five Delhi Metro stations in the North-East district -- Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar were shut down in view of the violent clashes over Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).