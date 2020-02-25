Delhi violence: 5 metro stations in North East district to remain closed

New Delhi: Five Delhi Metro stations in the North East district where violence broke out on Monday will remain closed on Tuesday, metro officals said.
Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations on the Pink Line Metro will remain closed and trains are being terminated at Welcome Metro Station.
"Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar remain closed. Trains are being terminated at Welcome metro station," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) tweeted.
Earlier on Monday, four people including a head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in clashes between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters at various places in the North-East District of Delhi.
