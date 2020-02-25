'Delhi is burning': Twitter calls out PM Modi for sharing Trump Gujarat video

News headlines on Tuesday was marked by two major topics, both in Delhi. One was the second day of President Donald Trump's state visit to India and the other was the clash between Citizenship Amendment Act protesters and those who support the Act.
The death toll in the Delhi violence rose to 10 on Tuesday with over 150 people injured. Visuals from Delhi showed people pelting stones, torched buildings and vehicles and billowing smoke. Many parts of northeastern Delhi have been put under probationary orders.
The protests however appear to have failed to evoke any reaction from the Prime Minister. On Tuesday, while parts of the city saw violent clashes, not too far away, the Prime Minister and President held meetings and took part in various events. First Lady Melania Trump also visited a school in the city.
But these are matters of State and one cannot just avoid them. A recent tweet by Prime Minister Modi however has incensed many. Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister shared a video from the Namaste Trump event that took place in Gujarat.
"Moments from Ahmedabad that we will all cherish. India is honoured to host @POTUS @realDonaldTrump," he captioned it. The video is a compilation of various moments from the Namaste Trump event.
Looking at the Prime Minister's Twitter handle one can see that all his posts from Tuesday pertain to the Presidential visit.
And this appears to have angered many on social media.
One Twitter user suggested that the Prime Minister save these memories for later. "Delhi is burning. Kindly focus on that first. You can save these memorable moments for Facebook later," the post said.
Many commented that "Delhi is burning" and wondered why the Prime Minister had said nothing on the topic.
Take a look at some of the reactions:
In related news, President Trump on Tuesday was asked about the Citizenship Amendment Act. While stating that the CAA had not figured in his talks with the Prime Minister, Trump said that it was an internal matter for the country.
"We did talk about religious freedom. Prime Minister Modi believes in religious freedom," said Trump.
About the violence over the CAA in Delhi, Trump said, "I heard about it, but we did not discuss it."
(With inputs from agencies)
