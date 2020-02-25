Delhi Violence Update: Shots fired, petrol bombs hurled as death toll rises to 10 in Northeast Delhi

According to reports, shots were fired in the Kardampuri area on Tuesday afternoon. A News 18 report added that the firing had occurred between two groups. Three paramilitary buses have reportedly been rushed to the spot.

On Tuesday afternoon, stone-throwing was reported from Kardampuri. Locals claimed that four bullets were fired by an unidentified person in which a person was injured and taken to a hospital

A Twitter user commented that the police was absent even in the face of "extreme violence" in Maujpur and Kardampuri and that there was "no way to take the injured to hospital".

Soon after, Shaleen Mitra, the OSD to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain responded to the post, stating that "sufficient ambulances" with paramedical staff has been deployed in the northeastern Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle too same, adding that "Delhi Govt Health Department is there for assistance".