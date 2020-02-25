Delhi Violence Update: Shots fired, petrol bombs hurled as death toll rises to 10 in Northeast Delhi

Violence continued in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon with several areas including Kardampur and Maujpur facing chaotic scenes. Thick smoke billowed in the air and mobs roamed unchecked through the streets, pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals.
According to reports, ten people have now died since the protests turned violent on Sunday. Over 150 people have also been injured.
Social media videos showed billowing flames and torched vehicles. We were, unfortunately, unable to verify the authenticity of these videos.
According to reports, shots were fired in the Kardampuri area on Tuesday afternoon. A News 18 report added that the firing had occurred between two groups. Three paramilitary buses have reportedly been rushed to the spot.
On Tuesday afternoon, stone-throwing was reported from Kardampuri. Locals claimed that four bullets were fired by an unidentified person in which a person was injured and taken to a hospital
A Twitter user commented that the police was absent even in the face of "extreme violence" in Maujpur and Kardampuri and that there was "no way to take the injured to hospital".
Soon after, Shaleen Mitra, the OSD to Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain responded to the post, stating that "sufficient ambulances" with paramedical staff has been deployed in the northeastern Delhi.
The Aam Aadmi Party's Twitter handle too same, adding that "Delhi Govt Health Department is there for assistance".
The police however said that in some areas injured individuals were being brought to hospitals on bikes and vans as ambulances failed to make their way through. The police said protestors were blocking ambulances and other vehicles.
In the meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the injured people who have been admitted to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital. He was accompanied by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.
The Maujpur-Babarpur metro station has become a battle ground with rival groups pelting each other with stones and throwing petrol bombs with bullets being fired intermittently. As the day wore on, ambulances were frequently seen transporting the injured, reported IANS.
Reports describe rioters armed with iron and wooden rods who let out a "war cry" when a projectile hit someone in the rival camp. At times they hurl petrol bombs or fire bullets. The police in the meantime continue to fire tear gas shells.
Police and RAF officials have been deployed in Khajuri Khaas, where violence and arson were reported on Monday. Section 144 has also been imposed.
Journalists covering the violence are heckled and forced to delete pictures or videos. Two NDTV journalists were thrashed by protesters on Tuesday.
At Maujpur metro station, a large number of people carrying the Tricolour and sticks have gathered to protest against those sitting near the Jaffarabad metro station.
(With inputs from agencies)