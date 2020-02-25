'Go ahead and throw stones': How Delhi Police egged on pro-CAA crowd in Northeast Delhi

Seven persons including three civilians and one head constable of Delhi Police lost their lives in the clashes that took place after Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests took a violent turn at various places in North-East District of Delhi on Monday.

The two of the civilians who were killed in the violence were identified as Shahid and Furkan while the identity of one person is not yet known. Furkan lost his life in clashes at Bhajanpura. At least, 10 cops were injured in the violence while the number of civilians who sustained injuries in the clashes is not yet known.

Delhi Police Head Constable Rattan Lal lost his life in similar clashes in Delhi's Gokulpuri. According to police, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Amit Sharma also sustained injuries in the clashes, which rocked parts of Gokulpuri area.Delhi Police said that the man in a red t-shirt who opened fire at the police during violence in North-East Delhi has been identified as Shahrukh.

Now, all government and private schools in violence-affected North East Delhi will be closed on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.

Here's a look at what happened during the protest that led to clashes between the two groups in Maujpur and Jaffrabad area of Northeast Delhi;

What led to clash between the protesters?

India's capital which has been a hotbed of protests even before the citizenship Act came into force saw multiple vehicles set on fire, barricades torn down while thick smoke billowed as supporters clashed with the opponents on Monday.