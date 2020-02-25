Delhi Violence: NDTV journalists thrashed says Nidhi Razdan, only released for being 'Hindu'

Two journalists were on Monday thrashed by an angry mob in Delhi.
According to a tweet by journalist and NDTV's executive editor, Nidhi Razdan, the thrashing was stopped only when they realised that the mediapersons were "our people- Hindus".
The journalists in question were Saurabh Shukla and Arvind Gunasekar, both from NDTV.
Another journalist, Payal Mehta who is a special correspondent for CNN News18 added that the duo were released after her colleague "pleaded to the crowd with folded hands to let them go".
"Two journalist @arvindgunasekar bleeding with a broken tooth and @Saurabh_Unmute beaten up for doing their job!! @Runjhunsharmas pleaded with the crowd to let them go!!! WTH is going on!!! Pls intervene @AmitShah ji..pls (sic)," she added in another tweet.
Another journalist from CNN News18, Uday Singh Rana added that he'd gotten word that the two were beaten up "as they were filming a mosque being set on fire".
"The mob asked @Runjhunsharmas to go but held @arvindgunasekar back. She and @Saurabh_Unmute did not leave Arvind behind. This is the kind of solidarity we need. Power to all three of them," Rana took to Twitter to recount.
"Arvind is badly hurt, they're on their way to a hospital," he wrote on Twitter.
Many others took to Twitter to condemn the news. Others praised the journalists for their courage.
NDTV's Editorial Director, Sonia Singh said that they had displayed "admirable courage and commitment".
"Shame on each and every established from the Delhi police to the Home minister for this situation. Beyond shocking!" wrote journalist Anisha Dutta.
NDTV journalist Sohini Guharoy called the incident "shameful" and mentioned that "entertaining POTUS seems priority".
The Hindu's Vijaita Singh also criticised the incident, expressing hope that the two journalists were safe.
Meena Kandasamy, who writes for Financial Times also reacted to the news.
"Everyday you realize in the most blatant and most insidious ways that to be a muslim in india is a political act," she wrote.
Another NDTV journalist, SUparna Singh termed the news as being "horrific".
"Please be safe, all crews that are out there, risking so much to do their jobs," she added.
Clashes between CAA protesters and those supporting the controversial Act killed seven people on Monday and left over 100 injured. The protests have continued on Tuesday with several others being hurt.
