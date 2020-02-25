Fresh violence breaks out in Northeast Delhi; police bring 2 people to the hospital

The Delhi Police on Tuesday brought two injured people to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital. ANI reported that at least one of the individuals had suffered a gunshot wound.

Fresh violence broke out in parts of northeast Delhi with mobs pelting stones, vandalising shops and threatening locals on Tuesday, a day after seven people were killed in violent clashes over the amended citizenship law.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that "everyone wants the violence be stopped".

"The Home Minister had called a meeting today, it was a positive one. It was decided that all the political parties will ensure that peace returns to our city," he said.

Question on whether he would ask the army to be called, Kejriwal said, "If it is needed then I hope...But right now the action is being taken by police...We've been assured that adequate number of police personnel will be deployed as required."