'No discussion on CAA and Delhi violence with Modi': Top takeaways from Trump's presser

US President Donald Trump said that he didn't discuss the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the violence in Delhi which have clamied 10 lives so far with Prime Minister Modi. He was addressing a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday.
Here are the 5 key takeaways from Trump's presser:
1. Donald Trump said that PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom. He added that he had heard about the violence in Delhi but didn't discuss it with PM Modi.
"We did talk about religious freedom. The PM said he wants people to have religious freedom. They have worked really hard on it. I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India," he said.
2. When asked about the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Trump said that he wants to leave it to India.
"I want to leave that to India and hopefully they will make the right decision for their people," he said.
3. Speaking about Kashmir, the US President said that it has been a thorn in lots of people's sight for a long time. Trump also offered to mediate between the two countries as he has good relations with both the Prime Ministers.
"We talked a lot about it at length today. No question it is a problem. They are working on it. I said I will do whatever I can do to help because my relationship with both gentlemen (PM Modi & Pak PM) is so good," he said.
"Anything I can do to mediate/help, I would do. They (Pak) are working on Kashmir. Kashmir has been a thorn in lots of people's sight for a long time. There are two sides to every story. We discussed terrorism at length today," he added.
4. Speaking on trade relations, Trump said that US has to be treated fairly. Trump also spoke on the huge amount of tarrif being imposed on Harley-Davidson in India. He added that India is probably nation with highest tariffs.
"We are being charged large amount of tariffs...I think you have to pay the highest tariff when you deal with India, Harley-Davidson has to pay tremendous tariffs when they send motorcycles here & when India sends to us, there is virtually no tariff," he said.
5. Adding that India has a phenomenal future, Trump said that India is going to be a major player in the next 50 to 100 years.
6. The two leaders also discussed US peace deal with Taliban. "Yes, I spoke to PM Modi on it. I think India would like to see it happen. We are pretty close. Everybody is happy about it," Trump said.
Speaking on his India visit, Trump said, "We had a great time. We had great meetings... This is a tremendous country. I think they like us more than they ever liked us. There is a great relationship between the Prime Minister and myself."
