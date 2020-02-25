'No discussion on CAA and Delhi violence with Modi': Top takeaways from Trump's presser

US President Donald Trump said that he didn't discuss the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the violence in Delhi which have clamied 10 lives so far with Prime Minister Modi. He was addressing a press conference in the national capital on Tuesday.

Here are the 5 key takeaways from Trump's presser:

1. Donald Trump said that PM Modi wants people to have religious freedom. He added that he had heard about the violence in Delhi but didn't discuss it with PM Modi.

"We did talk about religious freedom. The PM said he wants people to have religious freedom. They have worked really hard on it. I heard about the individual attacks but I did not discuss it. It is up to India," he said.