Donald Trump India visit Updates: US President to participate in various programmes in Delhi today

Melania Trump to visit Delhi Government school in Nanakpura today
US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today.
US President to participate in various programmes in Delhi today
US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi, today.1st programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.A meeting between Pres Trump&PM Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place.
Delhi Police issue traffic advisory
