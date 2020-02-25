India

Updated on
Donald Trump India visit Updates: US President to participate in various programmes in Delhi today

By FPJ Web Desk

US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi, today. US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will aim to expand India-US global partnership in their extensive talks on Tuesday. Trump, accompanied by his wife Melania, daughter Ivanka, son-in-law Jared Kushner and top brass of his administration, arrived in Ahmedabad around noon on Monday.

(PTI Photo)

Melania Trump to visit Delhi Government school in Nanakpura today

US First Lady Melania Trump will be visiting a Delhi Government school in Nanakpura, today.

US President to participate in various programmes in Delhi today

US President Donald Trump will participate in various programmes in Delhi, today.1st programme will be ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.A meeting between Pres Trump&PM Modi is scheduled at Hyderabad House following which exchange of agreements will take place.

Delhi Police issue traffic advisory

