US President Donald Trump and PM Modi issue joint press statement: 5 key takeaways

US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a joint press statement at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Tuesday. Here are the 5 key takeaways:
1. India and US finalise defence deal worth USD 3 billion. "Earlier today we expanded our defence cooperation with agreements for India to purchase more than US$ 3 Billion of advanced American military equipment, including Apache & MH-60 Romeo Helicopters - finest in the world. These will enhance our joint defence capabilities," Trump said.
2. Trump said that India and the US is committed to protecting its citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. Trump added that the US is working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil.
US President said, "In our discussions, PM Modi and I affirmed our two countries' commitment to protecting our citizens from radical Islamic terrorism. In this effort the US is also working productively with Pakistan to confront terrorists who operate on its soil."
3. The two leaders have decided to set up a counter-narcotic centre. "We decided to set up counter-narcotic centre," US President Trump said after talks with PM Modi.
4. Trump in his media briefing also said that the two leaders discussed 5G telecom technology and the situation in Indo-Pacific. "We discussed 5G telecom technology, situation in Indo-Pacific," Trump said.
"During our visit we discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network & the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression & censorship," he said.
5. There was focus on having a comprehensive trade deal, said Trump. "Our teams have made tremendous progress for a comprehensive trade agreement & I'm optimistic we can reach a deal of great importance to both countries. Since I took office, US exports to India are up nearly 60% & exports of high quality American energy have grown by 500%," US President said.
"Melania and I have been awed by the majesty of India and the exceptional generosity and kindness of the Indian people. We will always remember the magnificent welcome the citizens of your home state (of PM Modi) showed us upon arrival," he added.
