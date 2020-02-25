US President Donald Trump and PM Modi issue joint press statement: 5 key takeaways

3. The two leaders have decided to set up a counter-narcotic centre. "We decided to set up counter-narcotic centre," US President Trump said after talks with PM Modi.

4. Trump in his media briefing also said that the two leaders discussed 5G telecom technology and the situation in Indo-Pacific. "We discussed 5G telecom technology, situation in Indo-Pacific," Trump said.

"During our visit we discussed the importance of a secure 5G wireless network & the need for this emerging technology to be a tool for freedom, progress, prosperity, not to do anything with where it could be even conceived as a conduit for suppression & censorship," he said.