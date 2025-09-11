'Lost Power For Opposing Lord Ram's Birthplace, Raising Issue Of Lipulekh': Ex-Nepal PM KP Oli's Anti-India Rant Continues After Ouster Following Gen Z Protest | File Photo

Recently ousted, the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, issued a statement for the first time after his resignation and fleeing his country amid violent Gen Z protests. The former PM continues to maintain his anti-India stance in his recent statement. Oli claimed that his statements on Lord Ram's birthplace led to his political downfall. Oli did not go any deeper on the matter of ongoing protests, but his statement mentions Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belonging to Nepal.

In his statement released on Wednesday, September 10, Oli confirms that he has not fled the country yet and is now at the Shivapuri barracks of the Nepal Army. The former prime minister reiterated his firm stance on national issues, including Nepal’s claims over Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura, and also stated that Lord Ram's birthplace was not in Ayodhya but in Nepal.

Ex-Nepal PM's Anti-India Stance Persists

In an open letter he wrote to his party, he stated that he was mindful of his steps and decisions. He said that he is stubborn on claims of Lord Ram's birthplace in Nepal and also insists that Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal. He said that he lost power for being rigid in his stance, and these things are a reason for his political downfall.

Part of Oli's Statement Read:

“By nature, I am a little stubborn. Without that stubbornness, perhaps I would have given up long ago, amid all these challenges. It was with that same insistence that I demanded social media companies operating here follow our rules and register locally. I insisted that Lipulekh, Kalapani, and Limpiyadhura belong to Nepal. I maintained that Lord Shri Ram was born in Nepal, not India, as the scriptures say. Had I compromised on these stands, I could have chosen many easier paths and reaped many benefits. If the map of Nepal, including Limpiyadhura, had not been sent to the United Nations, or if I had let others decide for me, my life could have been very different. But instead, I gave everything I owned to the state. For me, position and prestige were never what mattered,” he said in his letter.

Gen Z Protest In Nepal

Death Toll Rises To 31 In Nepal’s Gen Z Protests

The death toll from the ongoing Gen Z protests in the Kathmandu Valley has climbed to 31, The Kathmandu Post reported, citing officials from the Department of Forensic Medicine at Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital, where the deceased have been brought for postmortem examinations.

112 Tourists From Thane Stranded In Nepal Amid Violent Protests

112 Tourists From Thane Stranded In Nepal Amid Violent Protests

At least 112 tourists, including women and children from Murbad in Thane district, Maharashtra, have been stranded in Nepal amid widespread protests triggered by a social media ban that forced the Prime Minister’s resignation. The unrest, led by Gen-Z demonstrators demanding sweeping reforms, has turned violent.