CBI Brings Back Bank Fraud Accused Munawar Khan From Kuwait Via INTERPOL Channels | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait, successfully brought back wanted Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on 11 September 2025. Munawar Khan was escorted by a team of the Kuwait Police and arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad, from Kuwait.

The custody of the subject was taken over by a team of CBI, STB, Chennai at the Airport on 11.09.2025. The subject was earlier geo-located in Kuwait through close follow-up by CBI through INTERPOL with NCB-Kuwait.

About The Case

The subject Munawar Khan is wanted by CBI in FIR Number RC 3(S)/2011 registered at CBI, STB, Chennai, on allegations of Criminal Conspiracy, Cheating, and Forgery. Munawar Khan, along with others, had defrauded the Bank of Baroda. Shortly after cheating the Bank, the accused Munawar Khan left for Kuwait and was declared a proclaimed offender.

CBI got the Red Notice published through INTERPOL in this case on 07.02.2022 on the request of STB Chennai Branch. Munawar Khan was arrested by Kuwait authorities and a decision was taken to extradite the subject to India.

Red Notices published by INTERPOL are circulated to all Law Enforcement Agencies globally for tracking of the wanted Criminals. CBI, as the National Central Bureau for INTERPOL in India, coordinates with all Law Enforcement Agencies in India through BHARATPOL for assistance via INTERPOL channels. More than 130 wanted criminals have been brought back to India in the last few years through coordination via INTERPOL channels.