Melania Trump attends 'Happiness Class' during her visit to Delhi govt school

New Delhi: Excited students dressed in traditional attire welcomed US First Lady Melania Trump as she arrived at a Delhi government school in south Moti Bagh area on Tuesday to attend a session of the 'Happiness Class'.

Sarvodaya Co-Educational Senior Secondary School was decked up with floral garlands and motifs to welcome the US First Lady.

Floral rangolis were also drawn at multiple places in the school and a student band welcomed her playing bagpipes.