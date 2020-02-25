Why Donald Trump refrains from holding Melania's hand in public

The show of hands for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump who marked their maiden visit to India on Monday, was quite evident. America’s royal couple has had a history of awkward PDA moments that made headlines.

Ever since the couple made way to the Indian soil, it was quite obvious that every move of theirs would be under scanner. While Trump was greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his usual ‘bear hug’, the former was seen slipping his hand inside the famous Modi jacket that made the microscopic spectators cringe a little.

While the Trump-Modi fan brigade cherished this ‘bromance’, Melania was left out of the commotion. The Trumps who have been married for fifteen years, would be assumed to hold hands upon their arrival, considering there was a flight of stairs, they refused to do so. Makes sense why the First Lady ditched her stilettoes for flats.

However things changed when they took a miniscule stroll across The Taj Mahal - the famed mausoleum and symbol of love. The couple did hold hands for a bit.