Why Donald Trump refrains from holding Melania's hand in public

The show of hands for US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump who marked their maiden visit to India on Monday, was quite evident. America’s royal couple has had a history of awkward PDA moments that made headlines.
Ever since the couple made way to the Indian soil, it was quite obvious that every move of theirs would be under scanner. While Trump was greeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his usual ‘bear hug’, the former was seen slipping his hand inside the famous Modi jacket that made the microscopic spectators cringe a little.
While the Trump-Modi fan brigade cherished this ‘bromance’, Melania was left out of the commotion. The Trumps who have been married for fifteen years, would be assumed to hold hands upon their arrival, considering there was a flight of stairs, they refused to do so. Makes sense why the First Lady ditched her stilettoes for flats.
However things changed when they took a miniscule stroll across The Taj Mahal - the famed mausoleum and symbol of love. The couple did hold hands for a bit.
While these gestures may seem subtle at a first glance, body language experts who have observed Trump over the years, have revealed why he refrains from holding his wife’s hand in public.
Going back in time, there have been several occasions in the US where Melania has snubbed Donald’s hand, or has simply avoided it, by using her outfit or hair as an excuse. According to a report in Refinery 29, Melania has never been comfortable with her husband in public, given his controversies, especially about being unfaithful in their marriage. A strong observation shows that she's more relaxed at events and public engagements sans Donald.
With that kind of history, the President has been quite careful of his PDA attempts, even with his wife.
Donald and Melania, also visited the Sabarmati Ashram and attended the 'Namaste Trump' event at Motera Stadium. Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner also accompanied him during the visit.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)