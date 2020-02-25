Taj Mahal a timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture: Donald Trump

So, they came, they saw and held hands as they viewed the marble monument from afar. Then they slowly walked towards it, privileged to have one of the world's wonders only to themselves for a whole hour, until sunset, which was at 6.15 pm.

It has also emerged that Trump refused to sit on the ‘Diana’ bench but agreed to hold his wife’s hand while walking by the fountain.

Not that there was anything romantic or private about sharing this particular sunset together. They were the cynosure of millions of eyes glued to the television, at homes and in newsrooms and surrounded by security personnel, fellow dignitaries and the media on the ground.

Then, there was the guide, Nitin Kumar Singh, who maintained a discreet distance during the process and was rewarded for his efforts – a ‘thank you’ and a selfie with the POTUS.

Singh briefed Trump and his family about the history of the Taj Mahal. However, he said, Trump only agreed to one of the two things he’d asked for.

The couple stood silently before the Taj for a few moments. At this point, a flock of birds appeared before them but quickly darted.

The Taj Mahal inspires awe. A timeless testament to the rich and diverse beauty of Indian culture. Thank you, India," President Trump wrote in the visitors' book as he entered the complex.

Trump's daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner and other American delegates trailed, a good distance from the first couple. Ivanka was seen handing her mobile phone to a photographer for a click and possibly sharing a detailed voice note at one point in the visit.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandi Ben Patel received their US visitors at the airport.

The American president was allowed to drive far closer to the monument in his armoured car, the ‘Beast,’ than allowed by the Supreme Court, which has ordered that only battery-operated vehicles would be allowed near the Taj for its protection. Langurs were the other beasts on the site along with a posse of police, choppers and CCTVs deployed to keep strict vigil.