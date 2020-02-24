From Swami Vivekanon-non to Soo-chin Tendulkar: US President Donald Trump's epic mispronunciations of Indian icons

His pronunciation of several iconic Indian names however have left people in splits.

Take "the great religious teacher Swami Vivekanon-non" for example. Trump stumbled over Vivekananda's name, coming up with rather strange variant.

But if you thought this was the only hurdle that the President had to cross, think again. Next up were some of the world's greatest cricket players -- from Soo-chin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. Here, it would seem that even the ICC could not resist taking a dig at the President.

Not just eminent personalities, Trump also mispronounced the name of the Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Sholay. We're not quite sure what he was getting at, as the President appeared to trail off after the first half of the word.

