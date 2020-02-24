'My friend, India's friend': PM Modi hails US President at 'Namaste Trump' event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi called US President Donald Trump "my friend, India's friend" at the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday.
"There is so much that we share: Values and ideals, spirit of enterprise and innovation, opportunities and challenges, hopes and aspirations," Modi said.
Modi in his welcome address described the US President Donald Trump's visit as the beginning of a new chapter in Indo-US relationship.
"The name of this program - Namaste -- it has a very deep meaning... It is one of the oldest languages in the world, a Sanskrit word. Its sense is that not only the person, but also the divinity within him," remarked Modi.
Striking a personal bond between the Trumps and India, Modi stressed the work First Lady Melania Trump is doing and the previous visit of Ivanka Trump to India a couple of years back.
"First Lady Melania Trump, it is an honour to have you here. What you have done for a healthy and happy America is getting good results. What you are doing for the children in the society is admirable," said PM Modi.
US President Donald Trump addressed the large gathering of over a lakh people at Motera. He said, "In just 70 years India has become economic giant, largest democracy ever to exist and one of the most amazing nation anywhere in the world," "Story of the Indian nation is the tale of astonishing progress, a miracle of democracy, extraordinary diversity above all strong and noble people India gives to the whole humanity," he added.
Acknowledging Modi's humble beginnings, Trump said that Modi started out as 'tea wallah' but he is very tough and everybody loves him.
"We will always remember this remarkable hospitality. India will hold a special place in our hearts. PM Modi started out as 'tea wallah', he worked as a tea seller. Everybody loves him but I will tell you this, he is very tough. India a miracle of democracy," Trump said.
